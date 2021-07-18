Speaking at the inauguration of one of the six medical oxygen plants, being installed by Radico Khaitan in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, at the Community Health Centre in Rampur's Bilaspur, Naqvi said the six plants with a capacity of 20 cubic metre medical oxygen generation per hour are being installed in Bilaspur (Rampur), Bilhaur (Kanpur), Bhagwantpur (Prayagraj), Mahoba (Mahoba), Manjhanpur (Kaushambi) and Manikpur (Chitrakut) .