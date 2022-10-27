Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India committed to contribute to create a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem: Mandaviya

India committed to contribute to create a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem: Mandaviya

1 min read . 07:39 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union minister for health & family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

  • The minister said that the government of India has attached top-most importance to the health sector

NEW DELHI :India is committed to contribute immensely to create a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. 

Addressing the second G20 Health Ministers meeting in Bali, the minister said that the government of India has attached top-most importance to the health sector. “We are committed to protecting global health and making sure we leave behind for the coming generations a better and healthier planet to live in." 

Mandaviya added that the proposal of Financial Intermediary Fund was discussed in the meeting to help build global health resilience. “There is a need to acknowledge existing fault lines in the global health architecture and the importance of building an inclusive, agile, and responsive framework for health emergency management." 

The minister encouraged all G20 members to contribute their public keys to the proposed Global Federated Public Trust Directory to ensure seamless worldwide mobility of people and goods. 

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress and way forward on priorities in the healthcare sector.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
