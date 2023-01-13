India committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar account for about 60% Lymphedema cases in India, according to the health ministry.
NEW DELHI: India is committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027 three years ahead of the global target through mission mode through the five-pronged roadmap, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister on Friday. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar account for about 60% Lymphedema cases in India, according to the health ministry.