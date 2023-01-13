NEW DELHI: India is committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027 three years ahead of the global target through mission mode through the five-pronged roadmap, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister on Friday. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar account for about 60% Lymphedema cases in India, according to the health ministry.

Mandaviya was chairing the national symposium on India’s roadmap to eliminate LF and discussed key points of convergence for different stakeholders.

The elimination of the disease will be achieved via multi-drug administration (MDA) campaign twice a year synchronized with national deworming day.

“Early diagnosis and treatment, engagement of medical colleges for strengthening morbidity management and disability (MMDP) services, integrated vector control with multi-sectoral coordinated efforts. In addition to this, the inter sectoral convergence with allied departments and ministries are also required and leveraging existing digital platforms for LF and exploring alternate diagnostics," said Mandvaiya.

He said that Lymphatic Filariasis is not a neglected disease for India which may be the case in some other countries, but it’s a priority disease to be eliminated in a time bound manner.

The elimination calls for Jan Bhagidari approach where various ministries, departments across the centre and states, NGOs, private sector through CSR, faith leaders, community influencers etc., come together to create awareness about the disease.