New Delhi: India is committed to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, surpassing the global target by three years, Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday while inaugurating the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative.

With the second phase, which commenced today, targeting 81 districts across nine endemic states, including Assam and Uttar Pradesh, the minister emphasized a holistic strategy. He highlighted the "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach as pivotal to successfully eliminating the disease.

However, Mandaviya urged that efforts shouldn't merely be focused on medication but also on curbing disease transmission via mosquitoes. He advocated for enhanced synergy between state and central governments, emphasizing community engagement's pivotal role. By citing health initiatives like the Ni-kshay Mitra, he spotlighted the impact of grassroots involvement in health missions.

To amplify the initiative's reach, Mandaviya underscored the importance of awareness campaigns at local levels, such as villages and panchayats. Stressing the significance of diligent medicine consumption, he recommended it be done under the watch of healthcare professionals to ensure efficacy.

The event also saw the Union health minister launching the National Guidelines for Clinical Management of Dengue and Chikungunya Fevers for 2023.