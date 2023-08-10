India committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Mandaviya urged that efforts shouldn't merely be focused on medication but also on curbing disease transmission via mosquitoes
New Delhi: India is committed to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, surpassing the global target by three years, Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday while inaugurating the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative.