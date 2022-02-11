India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic and the Indian Navy will contribute 100 ship days to clean the plastic waste from the sea, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the One Ocean Summit on Friday.

“India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic. I have also directed our Navy to contribute 100 ship days this year to clean the plastic waste from the sea. India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics," said Modi.

“The country recently undertook a nationwide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other waste from coastal areas. Three lakh young people collected almost 13 tons of plastic waste," he added.

He also stated that the country hopes for a legally binding international treaty this year regarding a coalition on biodiversity.

“India has always been a maritime civilisation. India supports the French initiative of a high ambition coalition on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction. We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year," said Modi.

This comes as the Economic Survey 2021-22 announced recently said that India has progressed on the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India has progressed on the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also reiterated the announcement made by PM Modi that India would phase out single-use plastic by 2022.

The survey noted that India had announced its first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement in 2015, and in 2021 announced ambitious targets to be achieved by 2030 to enable further reduction in emissions.

It also underlined the need to start the one-word movement 'LIFE' which means Lifestyle For Environment urging mindful and deliberate utilization instead of mindless and destructive consumption.

The Survey also observed that India has been exercising significant climate leadership at the international stage under the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT Group).

