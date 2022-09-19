New Delhi: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the government was committed to ensuring food and nutrition to all, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

The minister said pandemic has taught many valuable lessons, and among those is the importance of availability and access to food for peace and stability.

Tomar was addressing the 9th Session of Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in New Delhi today.

The minister said there was a need to ensure bountiful crop production year after year, and the solution lies in diversification.

According to the ministry, Tomar said that no negotiation is possible at the cost of food security. All international forums must remember that access to food is an essential right. Developing countries will be motivated by the need to ensure that the rights of farmers producing food are never compromised. This community is also responsible for the existence of plant genetic resources that we have today.

The minister added, “We have many places and people around the world who have conserved invaluable genetic resources and valuable traditional knowledge. Emphasizing on the timely conservation and use of wild species of crops as well as potentially underutilized crops, he said that our struggle for climate resilient agriculture and nutritional security depends heavily on your decisions and actions."

Tomar said the purpose of this treaty is to recognize farmers and local community in the diversity of crops. He also highlighted the contribution of farmers in ensuring food security.

The minister said that the contribution of farmers, indigenous communities, tribal population and especially the women of the community in the conservation and selection of plant genetic resources over time cannot be ignored. Therefore, their interests must be in mind while considering amendments and improvements to the treaty.