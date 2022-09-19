India committed to food and nutritional security of its citizens: Tomar1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:25 PM IST
The minister said there was a need to ensure bountiful crop production year after year, and the solution lies in diversification.
The minister said there was a need to ensure bountiful crop production year after year, and the solution lies in diversification.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the government was committed to ensuring food and nutrition to all, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.