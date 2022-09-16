It translates to ₹25 lakh crores, 24 times more than what it was when PM Modi took over in 2014 - 1.10 Lakh crores, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said
New Delhi: Emphasising that India can achieve the target of $300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing and exports by 2025-26, the MoS for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is committed to work in partnership with all states to support startups and entrepreneurs keen on investing in this sector - to reach this mark.
The minister was speaking on his visit to India’s first lithium cell manufacturing facility of Munoth Industries at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Chandrasekhar said “it’s an honour and privilege to be on this blessed land of Tirupati - abode of Sri Venkateswara. It is also one day before the birthday of our Prime Minister. For me, it is personally very fitting to be in Tirupati EMC and in India’s first lithium cell manufacturing plant."
“Our vision is to edge past the target of $300 bn worth of electronic manufacturing and exports by 2025-26. It translates to ₹25 lakh crores, 24 times more than what it was when PM Modi took over in 2014 - 1.10 Lakh crores," he said.
The government’s proactive policies and well-calibrated programmes will support every startup, every entrepreneur to make this dream a reality, he said.
The commercial production and formal opening of the lithium-ion factory is slated for next month. The installed capacity of the plant at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily.
According to the ministry, the minister praised the electronics manufacturing clusters for being a step in the direction for realizing PM Modi’s vision of making India the global hub of electronic manufacturing.
“The Electronics Manufacturing Clusters are fast becoming centres of creation of electronics manufacturing, innovation and jobs. They will be playing a big role in the future and shape India’s Techade in both design innovation and electronics manufacturing that are important areas of interest for our youth," he explained.
This state-of-the-art facility has been set up by the Chennai based Munoth Industries Limited an outlay of ₹165 crores. The facility is located one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters set up in the temple town, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
