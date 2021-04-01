New Delhi: India on Thursday hailed a connectivity master plan to link countries in South and Southeast Asia while urging the speedy conclusion of a coastal shipping pact and another agreement to allow motor vehicles to ply through member countries.

Addressing the 17th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting, foreign minister S Jaishankar said India was committed to increasing the momentum of regional cooperation within the grouping.

Besides India, BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Formed in the 1990s, the group remained dormant for many years till it was revived some years ago as an alternative in regional cooperation to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which despite potential has been unable to move forward due to frictions between India and Pakistan. In 2016, India invited leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping for an extended session of the BRICS' leaders summit. And in 2019, prime minister Narendra Modi invited leaders of the grouping to his swearing in after national polls -- underlining India's commitment to the grouping.

Over the years, BIMSTEC has emerged as a promising sub-regional grouping with growing strategic and economic interests of the member states as well as of the international community in the Bay of Bengal region, Jaishankar said.

"India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organisation stronger, vibrant, more effective and result-oriented," he said.

On connectivity, the Indian foreign minister said that “robust" linkages were “an essential pre-requisite for economic integration of the region with smooth cross-border movement of people and goods."

“I am delighted that the Member States have finalized the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity which is expected to be adopted at the fifth BIMSTEC Summit," Jaishankar said.

“It would be an important step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of our region for better connectivity and integration. We also need to put in place legal framework for smooth connectivity in the region by finalizing the BIMSTEC Coastal Shipping Agreement and the Motor Vehicles Agreement at an early date," he said.

Jaishankar also hailed plans by Sri Lanka to organize the fifth BIMSTEC leaders’ summit soon. This is he said would take “important decisions to make the organization more focused and also more result-oriented," he said.

Observing that development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security, he said the region is facing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges. "Our NSAs (National Security Advisors) have met thrice since 2017. They have been working closely and have moved forward in several aspects of security cooperation including counter terrorism, intelligence sharing, coastal security, cyber security, etc in a tangible manner," he said.

"India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organisation stronger, vibrant, more effective and result-oriented," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via