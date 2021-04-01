India committed to regional cooperation under BIMSTEC framework: S Jaishankar

Besides India, BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Formed in the 1990s, the group remained dormant for many years till it was revived some years ago as an alternative in regional cooperation to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which despite potential has been unable to move forward due to frictions between India and Pakistan. In 2016, India invited leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping for an extended session of the BRICS' leaders summit. And in 2019, prime minister Narendra Modi invited leaders of the grouping to his swearing in after national polls -- underlining India's commitment to the grouping.