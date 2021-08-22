The Indian government is committed to the safe returns of its nationals from Afghanistan, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday. In a tweet, he said that an Air India aircraft carrying 87 Indians had reached India. “Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is committed to ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals," Scindia said.

Earlier today, the flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan's Kabul landed in Delhi. The Indians were taken to Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on board a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.

Scindia also retweeted a video in which passengers being evacuated raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as the flight took off from Dushanbe airport.

So far, India has evacuated around 300 people from Afghanistan including its ambassador and all other diplomats. It has been evacuating its citizens along the Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Qatar routes, according to news agency ANI.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told the agency.

The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.

People in Afghanistan have been rushing to leave the country after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

On Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). He directed all officials to undertake necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

"India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.