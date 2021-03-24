Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India committed towards peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan: Jaishankar

India committed towards peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan: Jaishankar

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
2 min read . 04:59 PM IST PTI

The external affairs minister highlighted that enduring peace in Afghanistan is important for the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the world

NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan where the rights of all sections are protected within a democratic constitutional framework.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan where the rights of all sections are protected within a democratic constitutional framework.

Jaishankar mentioned it during his extensive talks with Atmar on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Jaishankar mentioned it during his extensive talks with Atmar on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Afghan foreign minister was on a three-day India visit from March 22-24 primarily to discuss the Afghan peace process with Indian leaders and explore ways to further bolster bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment, and defence.

"The external affairs minister (EAM) highlighted that enduring peace in Afghanistan is important for the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the world," the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Jaishankar underscored the importance of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire for a successful Afghan peace process.

"EAM reassured the Afghan foreign minister of India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign, stable and inclusive Afghanistan where the rights of all sections of the society are protected within a democratic constitutional framework," the MEA said.

It said a range of issues were discussed during the meeting including India's extensive development partnership with Afghanistan, issues of mutual interest in the region and the world, and the Afghan peace efforts.

"The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with a very detailed and healthy exchange of views," it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 raised fundamental concerns about virtues of globalisation: Jaishankar

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST

Maharashtra, Punjab show recent surge in Covid cases, a matter of 'grave concern': Govt

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Slow-vaccinating Asia is squandering its economic advantages

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

Covid-19: After Delhi, Mumbai, others, Haryana govt too bars Holi celebrations

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

The MEA said the discussions focused on strengthening the India–Afghanistan strategic partnership, particularly cooperation in the areas of political, security, trade, economic, capacity development, education, social and cultural relations.

At a media briefing, Atmar said on Tuesday that India is part of the regional and international consensus building process on bringing peace to Afghanistan and that Kabul is seeking a greater role for New Delhi for it.

The Afghan foreign minister held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as well.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested $2 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.