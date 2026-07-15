India to push for common standards, AI rules at expanded Brics meet

New Delhi: India will seek to lay the foundation for a common standards framework across the Brics bloc this week, aiming to shape technical rules that increasingly determine global trade, manufacturing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). The development is seen lowering compliance barriers for Indian exports and strengthen New Delhi's role in global standard-setting.

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The two-day meeting of the heads of national standard-setting bodies, hosted by the BIS under India's 2026 Brics Chairship in Bengaluru, is expected to establish a formal mechanism for cooperation on developing, adopting and implementing standards, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said on Wednesday, citing its parent, the department of consumer affairs.

The meeting brings together national standards bodies from all 11 Brics members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The expanded grouping now accounts for nearly half of the world's population, around 40% of global GDP and about 26% of global merchandise trade.

The proposed framework would enable Brics countries to work together on drafting standards, exchange technical expertise, undertake joint capacity-building initiatives and coordinate on priority sectors, helping reduce technical barriers to trade while increasing the bloc's influence in global standard-setting, the statement said.

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Strategic tool Standards have increasingly become strategic tools in international trade. Countries are using technical regulations not only to ensure product safety and quality but also to shape market access in sectors ranging from electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) to medical devices, clean energy and AI.

For India, closer alignment on standards with Brics partners could support exports by reducing compliance costs and improving acceptance of Indian products across major emerging markets, a senior government official said. It could also strengthen New Delhi's efforts to position the BIS as a more influential player in international standard-setting, this person said.

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Union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the meeting on Thursday. Consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare and BIS director general Sanjay Garg will also participate in the inaugural session, which will be attended by heads of national standards bodies from all 11 Brics member countries.

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“One of the key discussions will focus on standardization of artificial intelligence,” the statement said. On Friday, the BIS will host a dedicated workshop bringing together experts from India, Russia, China and Brazil to discuss the development of standards for safe, trustworthy and responsible AI systems.

Common specifications “Unlike regulatory frameworks that govern the legal use of AI, technical standards establish common specifications for areas such as safety, interoperability, transparency, testing and risk management. As governments worldwide race to develop AI governance frameworks, cooperation among Brics members could influence future international norms in the technology,” it said.

The Bengaluru meeting also fits into India's broader strategy of strengthening its domestic quality ecosystem. Over the past few years, the government has rapidly expanded the use of quality control orders (QCOs), making compliance with BIS standards mandatory across hundreds of products to improve manufacturing quality, protect consumers and enhance the competitiveness of Indian industry.

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According to government data, around 23,700 Indian standards are currently in force, with nearly 94% harmonized with global ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) norms.

As of November 2025, domestic manufacturers had obtained 26,793 certifications for notified products and 24,330 voluntary certifications, indicating growing acceptance of BIS standards, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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