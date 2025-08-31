India Post suspends booking of mail to US: Here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Communications in an official release on August 31, informed that the Department of Posts, is suspending booking of mail costing up to $100 to the United States, until further notification.

The official statement comes amid absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, and will include a variety of mail categories such as documents, gift items and letters, it added. The Posts Department further said that the suspension is “in continuation” of the initial suspension notice announced on August 22, 2025, and comes after a review.

What did the Department of Posts say? “In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, it has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to $100, destined for the USA,” the official statement read.

“The Department is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest. Customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage. The inconvenience caused to valued customers is sincerely regretted,” it added.

Why were posts to the US suspended? The Donald Trump-led US government no July 30 issued an executive order, which withdrew the duty-free “de minimis” exemption for goods valued up to $800, with effect from August 29.

Prior to the revoking, all international postal items into the US, regardless of their value, were subjected to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.

The Trump executive order stated that transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are now required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments, as per an ANI report.

Notably, while the CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined, it added.

Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, citing a lack of operational and technical readiness.

World posts into US halted amid uncertainty On August 24, a day after India announced its initial suspension of postal deliveries to the US, European postal services also said they will pause their deliveries, AP reported. Countries that immediately halted services included Denmark, Germany and Sweden; while Austria, France, and the UK followed on August 25.

PostEurop, an association of 51 European public postal operators, said that if no solution can be found by August 29 all its members would follow suit. And, Postnord, the Nordic logistics company, and Italy's postal service announced similar suspensions effective August 30.

Meanwhile Reuters reported that Taiwan's national postal service, Chunghwa Post, suspended all commercial mail operations to the US on August 25; and Australia's postal service on August 26 said it had temporarily suspended parcel shipments to the US.

Further, Bloomberg reported that Japan Post Company suspended shipping of some small packages to the US from August 27.