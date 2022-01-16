India completes one year of its Covid vaccination drive

India on Sunday completed one year of its Covid vaccination drive, with a total of 156.76 crore vaccine doses administered to date. Last year on January 16, India kicked off the world's largest vaccination drive by initially inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Vaccination of all people aged over 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the inoculation drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India started administering the precaution dose of the Covid vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, which include polling personnel deployed in the five poll-bound states, and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10 in a bid to stymie the coronavirus spread driven by its Omicron variant.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it "the most successful in the world" and extended greetings to health workers, scientists, and the people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today the world's largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone's efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists, and countrymen."

So far 90.68 crore people have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 65.51 crore people have been fully vaccinated. According to health ministry officials, over 92% of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68% have been fully vaccinated.

