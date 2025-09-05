India flags ‘collateral consequences’, like increased fuel prices for global south, due to Ukraine war | 10 points

Amid US President Donald Trump's reported increased pressure on European leaders to cut Russian oil purchases after he imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India as “punishment” for the same, India's Permanent Representative to the UN has now called out the burden on the global south, resulting from the Ukraine conflict.
Addressing the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) on September 4, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish expressed concern over how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting countries in the global south, PTI reported.
Harish voiced concern that “collateral consequences” of the war, including impact on fuel prices, are leaving countries of the global south “to fend for themselves”. He stressed that Delhi advocates for diplomatic efforts to end the war and bring lasting peace.
During the SCO Summit in China, Modi and Putin also “exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine". Last week, Modi and Zelensky spoke over phone and exchanged views on the “ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability".
Reportedly, Donald Trump on September 4 pressured European leaders to not buy Russian oil, alleging it helps Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.
A White House official told Reuters that Donald Trump joined a call of the “Coalition of the Willing” countries, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, where he emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war. “Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the official was quoted as saying.
Trump also said in the call that "European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official said.
(With inputs from Agencies)