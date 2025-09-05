India flags ‘collateral consequences’, like increased fuel prices for global south, due to Ukraine war | 10 points

Amid US President Donald Trump's reported increased pressure on European leaders to cut Russian oil purchases after he imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India as “punishment” for the same, India's Permanent Representative to the UN has now called out the burden on the global south, resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

Addressing the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) on September 4, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish expressed concern over how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting countries in the global south, PTI reported.

Harish voiced concern that “collateral consequences” of the war, including impact on fuel prices, are leaving countries of the global south “to fend for themselves”. He stressed that Delhi advocates for diplomatic efforts to end the war and bring lasting peace.

WATCH: India's statement at the UN

India at UNGA: ‘No solution on battlefield… critical to hear voices from Global South’ “India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield,” Harish said while addressing the Assembly debate on ‘The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’.

He added that India continues to “note with regret that the collateral consequences of the conflict, including prices of fuel, is affecting the world at large and particularly the countries of the Global South, which have been left to fend for themselves. From our perspective, it is critical that their voices are heard, and their legitimate concerns duly addressed”

The representative noted that India welcomes “recent positive developments” in peace negotiations and noted that Delhi endorsed the Summit in August between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

He also acknowledged the subsequent joint meeting that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky held with European leaders (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Finland, European Commision Chief, and NATO Secretary) at the White House. “We believe all these diplomatic efforts hold the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for a lasting peace.”

Hairsh added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with Putin, Zelensky and the European leadership on the evolving situation, adding that an early end to the conflict is in everyone’s interest.

He also referred to PM Modi’s message that “this is not an era of war” and emphasised that Delhi stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict.

Harish stressed that India has consistently advocated that the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, no matter how insurmountable such a course may appear. The representative stated that India’s approach “continues to be people-centric, providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to friends and partners in the Global South, including some of India’s neighbours who are facing economic distress”.

Notably, on September 4, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed bilateral cooperation as well the Ukraine conflict. “India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace,” Jaishankar said.

Sybiha in turn said the country “relies on India’s authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts”. During the SCO Summit in China, Modi and Putin also “exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine". Last week, Modi and Zelensky spoke over phone and exchanged views on the “ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability".

After India, Trump tells European leaders ‘stop buying Russian oil’ Reportedly, Donald Trump on September 4 pressured European leaders to not buy Russian oil, alleging it helps Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

A White House official told Reuters that Donald Trump joined a call of the “Coalition of the Willing” countries, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, where he emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war. “Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the official was quoted as saying.

Trump also said in the call that "European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official said.

