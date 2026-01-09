India ‘concerned’ over Minneapolis shooting involving ICE agent, cites ‘large Indian community in US’

India voiced concern over the shooting of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis in the US. Stating that the Indian government is closely following the developments, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that that the government is also concerned as there is a 'large Indian community' in America.

"We are closely following the developments," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We are concerned as we have a large Indian community in the US, including students, professionals and others,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing on Friday.

How the woman was shot? Renee Nicole Good, aged 37-years-old, was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a confrontation on Thursday, 8 January (local time). Federal authorities allege Good attempted to ram officers with her vehicle.

On Friday, tensions ran high in Minneapolis as demonstrators gathered outside the federal building, chanting Good’s name and demanding accountability. ICE agents were seen pushing and dragging protesters to disperse the crowd. The clashes left the city on edge.

In New York City, protesters also took to the streets, chanting “Renee Nicole Good”. The NYC demonstration underscored the widening backlash beyond Minnesota, as activists linked the shooting to broader concerns over immigration enforcement and police conduct.

Trump reacts to footage Describing the graphic footage of the deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting as “horrible to watch,” US President Donald Trump forcefully defended the federal agent who opened fire on the female protester, insisting the shooting was an act of self-defense.

