Noting that reports of civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha town are "deeply disturbing," India on Tuesday condemned these killings and supported the call for an independent investigation.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

He said India continues to emphasize that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

Tirumurti said diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said on Tuesday that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

