India condemns Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia airports, civilian deaths as ‘completely unacceptable’

India on Thursday condemned the attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the Indian government called the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

Iran-backed Houthis claimed repeated attacks targeting Riyadh airport in recent days, along with salvos aimed at critical infrastructure and military sites elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

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Indi's statement came after three people reportedly died and 36 others were injured following the strikes on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport that took place separately on October 6 and 7, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

At Abha Airport, two people were killed and 28 were injured, while one person was killed and eight were injured in the strike at King Khalid International Airport, news agency ANI reported.

MEA's remarks In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the MEA's statement read.

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India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

The MEA further expressed India’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people and government.

“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict Several explosions echoed across the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, AFP journalists heard, during the war between the kingdom and Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition forces claimed that they destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen after "attacks" on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport.

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In an official press release on Wednesday, Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi "attacks" on civilian targets “will not go unpunished”.

“The brutal attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia on civilians and civilian objects in the kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, will not go unpunished,” Al-Maliki said.

“Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of 82 legitimate military targets belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia across the governorates of Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma’rib,” he added.

According to the coalition, the targets included ballistic missile sites, including 11 mountain-based ballistic missile storage sites in Saada, as well as command and control centres, communication systems, missile and weapons storage sites and gathering locations for Houthi groups.

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The coalition also said it destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Sanaa that was being prepared for an imminent "attack" against Saudi Arabia.

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia also urged American citizens to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid Houthi threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had carried out missile "attacks" against Saudi and Saudi-backed targets.

(With inputs from agencies)

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