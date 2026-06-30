India condemns Pakistan’s 'blatant act of aggression' in Afghanistan, calls it attempt to externalize internal failures

India on Monday condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghanistan, which left several civilians dead, calling them a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, the air strikes “reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour”. The MEA further said such acts show Paksitan's "futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."

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‘Blatant act of aggression by Pakistan’ "India strongly condemns Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.

Also Read | Pakistan kills 29 ‘militants’ in overnight strikes along Afghanistan border

The Ministry further stated that the incident is indicative of a broader pattern of conduct by Pakistan.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the statement added.

India also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the reported strikes.

"India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA said.

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Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan Earlier in the day, Pakistan said its security forces killed 29 militants in a ground operation near the Afghan border and subsequent cross-border strikes in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan in Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar.

According to Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the country’s security forces executed a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of killing civilians Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, however, rejected the Pakistani claims and said the air strikes on residential areas killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others. It described the strikes as a violation of international law, humanitarian principles, and Afghanistan's sovereignty.

"According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed," deputy spokesperson of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat, said.

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Following the air strikes, Islamabad and Kabul summoned each other's charge d'affaires to lodge diplomatic protests over the latest escalation.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pakistan, which was one of the only backers of the first Taliban government in Afghanistan in the 90s, has failed to maintain its cordial relationship with the insurgent group after the hardline Islamists recaptured power in 2021. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, and other militant groups responsible for terror attacks across the country.

Also Read | India reaffirms support for Afghanistan, backs peace and development initiatives

In February 2026, Pakistan declared an open war against Afghanistan following a series of terror attacks by the TTP in the country. The conflict lasted for nearly a month before the two sides agreed on a temporary ceasefire. But it did not last long, as low-intensity skirmishes continue along the border to this date.

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Key Takeaways International relations in South Asia remain volatile amid continued military actions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Civilian casualties in conflicts highlight the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions to regional tensions.

India's condemnation suggests a shift in geopolitical alliances and a potential mobilization of support for Afghanistan's sovereignty.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.