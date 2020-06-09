India condemns 'targeted demolition' of Hindus' houses in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday registered a strong protest with the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on "the systematic and targeted demolition" of houses belonging to minority Hindu community in Pakistan.

The demolitions were taking place in Punjab province, a person familiar with the matter said.

“Members of civil society in India have expressed serious concerns and anguish at the targeted and continued persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan," the person cited above said.

“They have also strongly condemned the incident where in state authorities targeted the minority Hindu community despite the occupants producing valid documents of ownership and legal relief granted against demolition," the person said.

“We conveyed these concerns requesting the Pakistani High Commission to inform relevant authorities in Pakistan Government for urgent remedial action. We expressed that the Pakistan Government in discharge of its responsibilities will look after the safety security will-being and protection of rights and freedom of its citizens belonging to minority communities," the person added.

New Delhi’s comments are seen coming against the backdrop of Pakistan expressing concerns over the state of Muslims in India.

India has also often pointed out that minorities in Pakistan constituted more than 20% of its population in 1947 when Pakistan became an independent country. But currently the population of minorities is about three per cent.

