India conducts 15 lakh covid-19 tests today

India conducted a record near 15 lakh covid-19 tests on Friday as the total tally of covid-19 cases reached 58,43,349 and toll touched 92,587. With 14,92,409 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have reached nearly 7 crore (6,89,28,440), the government said.

The last one crore tests were conducted in merely 9 days. The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today, the government said.

“Evidence has revealed that higher numbers of testing subsequently leads to lowered positivity rate. States that are testing the highest numbers are also reporting a gradual decline in the positivity rate,"’the union health ministry said in a statement.

“With the expansion of testing infrastructure, the daily testing by States/UTs has also increased. 23 States/UTs have better tests per million than the national average (49,948)," it said.

The national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44% as on Friday.

The union health ministry said that 86,052 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. And, 75% of the new cases are found to be concentrated in ten states/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 19,000 to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 7,000. At least 1,141 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 83% of these are from 10 States/UTs.

The government said that 40% of the new deaths reported on Thursday are from Maharashtra with 459 deaths followed by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with 76 and 67 deaths, respectively.

Although Mumbai has been reporting higher number of Covid 19 cases, the mortality rate in the city has come down over the last two months. The Case Fatality Rate, i.e. death due to Covid 19 as percentage of total reported cases, has come down to 4.5% as against 5.8% during June. BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani has attributed this dip to better monitoring as part of ‘Mission Save Lives’.

Kakani elaborated that under Mission Save Lives, a separate list of critical patients in every hospital was prepared and their treatment was monitored continuously. “Every day, consultations were held with doctors twice through video conference, expert advice was made available through Task Force members and continuous video surveillance of serious cases was carried out. As part of the project, advanced ventilators were made available, along with the services of trained technicians, which played key role in bringing down the mortality rate" he added.

Additional Municipal Commissioner further said that although Mumbai is reporting higher number of Covid 19 cases, the situation in the city is under control. He said that with the unlocking process now on, most of the service and business establishments except cinema halls, restaurants as well as schools and colleges have opened up and there is increased movement of people. He further informed that BMC has increased testing by 90% and they are in the process of scaling it up even further.

Kakani assured that bed availability in Mumbai is satisfactory as nearly 5,500 out of 17,500 Covid beds are vacant. He further said that nearly 10% of 8,800 oxygen beds and 1,100 ventilator beds are vacant in Mumbai.

Meanwhile more than 47.5 lakh (47,56,164) patients have recovered so far. 81,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakhs (37,86,048) today. The recovery rate on Friday was 81.74%.

The union health ministry said that 73% of the new recovered cases have been reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 17,000 new recoveries. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries, the government said.

