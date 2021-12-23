India on Thursday successfully conducted a second flight-test of indigenously developed conventional Surface-to-Surface missile ‘Pralay’. The missile was test-fired from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

According to the union Defence Ministry, it is for the first time that two consecutive flight tests of a ballistic missile have been conducted successfully on two consecutive days.

On Thursday's launch, the ‘Pralay’ missile was tested for heavier payload and different ranges to prove the precision and lethality of the weapon. The launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments, including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optic Tracking System deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships.

Developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

According to the news agency ANI, Pralay is a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air. It can be launched from a mobile launcher.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.