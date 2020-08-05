India on Wednesday conducted more than six lakh coronavirus tests for the second consecutive day. With this, the total number of samples tested for the virus increased to 2.14 crore, the ministry of health and family welfare said. The test per million has improved to 15,568, according to the health ministry.

"The combined and focused efforts of Union and State/UT Governments have resulted in ramped up testing across the country aimed at early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases," the ministry added.

In January, India had only one laboratory testing for COVID-19, at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology, Pune. The country has ramped up testing facilities in the last few months to curb the virus spread. At present, there are 1,356 laboratories in the country which conduct coronavirus tests. Out of the, 917 are government laboratories and 439 laboratories are owned by private entities.

"The evolving ICMR’s testing strategy has widened the testing net in India," the health ministry said. While the RT-PCR test remains the gold standard of COVID-19 testing, the ICMR has introduced a range of other testing methods. There are various types of tests such as rapid antigen tests, antibody, TrueNat and CBNAAT tests.

"The focused strategy based on the Test, Track and Treat approach focuses on reducing the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests," the ministry added. "India’s average positivity rate stands at 8.89%, as on date," according to health ministry. Tamil Nadu has been conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the country.

World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population. While India conducts 479 tests per day for a million population on an average, there are 28 states and union territories in which are conducting more than 140 tests per day per million.

However, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Tuesday said India has a low testing rate when compared to some of the countries that are successfully trying to curb it.

"India as a whole, the testing rates are much lower compared to some of the countries, who have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan. Even the United States is testing a huge number of people. So we need to have some benchmark and every public health department needs to have benchmarks on what is the rate of testing per lakh or per million, what is the test positivity rate, Swaminathan added.

