India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This is also the fifth successive day that more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted in India, it said.

The Daily Positivity Rate has declined to 11.34% and India's total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 on Sunday.

Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.50 crore on Sunday.

“A total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,00,808 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," it said.

“A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88 per cent of India's total active cases," the ministry said in a statement.

India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for seven consecutive days now. 2,40,842 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since April 17 when the daily new cases were 2.34 lakh.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day. 3,55,102 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,34,25,467 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.3%.

