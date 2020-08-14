India conducts record single-day high of nearly 8.5 lakh Covid-19 tests

India on Friday announced that in the last 24 hours a record high of nearly 8.5 lakh Covid-19 was achieved.

"As a result of ramping up its testing facilities on a sustained basis, with the aim of touching 10 lakh tests/day, India has touched a new high of the highest number of tests in a single day, so far. A record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an official statement.

The ministry said that while WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the national average stands at 603.

"WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19" has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population. While the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the States/UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure. States/UTs are being advised to scale up the testing on a commensurate level with the prevailing positivity.

a total of 64,553 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday morning in the country. As many as 1,007 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

With this, the country's COVID-19 count rose to 24,61,191, which include including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

Currently, the ministry said, there are 1,451 Covid-19 testing labs with 958 in the government sector and 493 private labs.

The different types of labs include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 749 (Govt: 447 + Private 302)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 586 (Govt: 478 + Private: 108)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 116 (Govt: 33 + Private: 83)

Successful implementation of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently has ensured a rising Recovery Rate, which stands at 71.17% today. The total recovered COVID-19 patients have increased to more than 17.5 lakh (17,51,555). The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,61,595) by nearly 11 lakh (1,089,960)," the ministry said.

The case fatality rate in the country is pegged at 1.95%.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has stated that the COVID-19 recovery rate is improving in the country with each day.

Speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital he also expressed hope that the war against the pandemic will be won soon.

"Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 per cent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day's recovery rate was not better than the previous day's. Also, fatalities have also been decreasing with each passing day," he said.

Speaking on the increase in the number of tests, he added, "Yesterday, we tested over 8 lakh patients, which was huge compared to April when we tested 6,000 patients. Our COVID warriors are fighting very hard to control the pandemic. Am sure in the next two months the situation will be far better."

