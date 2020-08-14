India conducts record single-day high of nearly 8.5 lakh Covid-19 tests

"WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19" has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population. While the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the States/UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure. States/UTs are being advised to scale up the testing on a commensurate level with the prevailing positivity.