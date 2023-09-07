Govt orders study to gauge hurdles in producing APIs2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:20 PM IST
All pharma companies and drug manufacturing associations have been asked to share the import and export data of APIs for analyzing the domestic industry, financial gaps and technological challenges to make India future-ready in the global market.
NEW DELHI : In order to strengthen the domestic production of Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs), the Department of Pharmaceuticals is conducting a first-of-its-kind study on the gaps and challenges in the sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message