India confirms attending Trump's first Board of Peace meeting as ‘observer’ nation, welcomes Gaza plan

India confirmed on Friday, that it attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an "observer" country. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, " We did attend the Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC as an Observer. We have also welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan initiative of President Trump, as well as efforts underway as part of Resolution 2803 of the UNSC."

According to a list of attendees at the meeting held at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented by Chargé d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, Namgya Khampa.

To date, India has not joined the Board of Peace, which has been set up by the POTUS for the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip. Earlier, it had said that it is reviewing the proposal and did not accept the offer.

What is the Board of Peace? Earlier this month, Trump unveiled his Gaza ‘Board of Peace' at Davos, Switzerland.

The Board is a part of the POTUS' administration's 'comprehensive plan' to end the Gaza conflict. It includes a 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle-East.

Board of Peace first meeting highlights – The agenda of the Board of Peace meeting was centered on Gaza restructuring – the Palestinian territory decimated by Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

– The first meeting of the Board – which was held on Thursday, 19 February – brought together representatives from 40 countries for high-level discussions focused on the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

– President Trump made a keynote address in which he announced that as many as nine countries have pledged $7 billion for Gaza relief.

— He also announced that the US will commit USD 10 billion to the Board, whose members include 27 nations such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.