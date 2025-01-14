Indians in the Russian Army: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the death of an Indian national from Kerala, Binil TB, who had reportedly been recruited to serve in the Russian Army for the war with Ukraine. Following this development, the Indian government has reiterated its demand for the swift discharge of any remaining Indian nationals from the Russian Army. "We have reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," an official statement read.

The MEA also informed that they had ‘strongly’ taken up the matter with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a statement, the MEA expressed its condolences to the family of Binil TB and revealed that another Indian national from Kerala, Jain TK, also recruited to the Russian Army, has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow.

“Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person,” the statement read.

The MEA has taken decisive steps to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's remains to India and has requested the early discharge and return of the injured individual.

Binil TB, 32, was a resident of Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The two were injured in a drone attack a few days ago.

On Monday, it was reported that Binil had tried returning home to Kerala, and that he had desperately sought help from the Indian Embassy in Moscow. However, the Indian Embassy reportedly provided no help to him.

It was also reported that both Binil and Jain had also reached out to an Indian media house, stating that they had been moved to the frontline in a Russian-occupied Ukraine, which was exhausting “mentally and physically.”

They had revealed that the Indian Embassy was unable to help them in returning home unless the Russian Army relieved them.

Notably, more than 8 recorded deaths of Indian nationals in the Russian Army have occurred till now. In August 2024, the MEA revealed that eight Indians have been killed while serving in the Russian armed forces while another 63 are seeking early discharge.

In 2024, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, who was allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army on the pretext of a job, died in the fight against Ukraine.