India confirms support to Kabul after US troops asked to withdraw by year-end

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday supported a sustainable peace in Afghanistan , a day after US president Donald Trump said all American troops fighting the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan would be home by the end of the year, a remark welcomed by the Taliban.

India’s reaffirmation of its support to Kabul was expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman, High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The Afghan leader is on a six day visit to India. He arrived on Tuesday.

Modi “reiterated India's commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“In keeping with the government’s policy of Neighbourhood First, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," it said.

“The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah briefed the Prime Minster on the Afghan peace process and the ongoing talks in Doha," the Indian statement said. According to US envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the peace talks launched on 12 September in Qatar should be able to deliver a deal by early next year.

Abdullah “appreciated Indian’s developmental commitment of $ 3 billion, projects under which are benefiting Afghans across all of its 34 provinces," the Indian statement added.

Later in the day, at an event at the government backed Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses think-tank in New Delhi, Abdullah called India “a friend" of Afghanistan “forever." He also added that he was “encouraged" by his recent visit to Pakistan, seen as the primary backer of the Taliban.

The visit of the Afghan leader to New Delhi coincided with a Twitter post from Trump in which he said Washington would be pulling out all troops from the wartorn country by the end of this year.

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump’s post on Wednesday said. It was characteristically welcomed by the Taliban. A spokesman for the group, Mohammed Naeem described it as a “positive step towards the implementation of (the) Doha agreement" signed in February this year. The Doha pact envisaged a pull out of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

“PM @narendramodi met with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah @DrabdullahCE of Afghanistan, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. He reaffirmed our long term commitment to further deepening India-Afghan ties," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a Twitter post.

On Wednesday, Abdullah met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Doval hosted a dinner for the Afghan leader that was attended by Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane and the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat besides foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. During the Doval-Abdullah talks on Wednesday, “the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region," were discussed, the Indian foreign ministry statement said. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar will call on Abdullah on Friday, it added.

India has backed an “Afghan owned" and “Afghan-led" peace process ie a process whose terms are set by the Afghan government in Kabul. Islamabad has always sought a friendly government in Kabul that it can fall back in case of a war with India. New Delhi on its part has been hoping for an administration in Kabul that is not inimical to its interests.

Recently, India hosted former Uzbek commander and ex Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum in New Delhi. According to analysts, the two visits taken together could be seen as India’s efforts to keep in touch with all key groups in Afghanistan as the peace process progresses. Dostum was part of a group opposed to the Taliban when the hardline group was in power between 1996-2001. He was based in Mazar-e-Sharif and controlled the city till it was overrun by the Taliban in 1998 when he escaped into Uzbekistan. Abdullah – of mixed Tajik and Pasthun ethnicity – was a close advisor of Ahmad Shah Masood who led the anti-Taliban resistance movement till he was killed in bomb attack in September 2001, two days before the terror attacks in the US.

