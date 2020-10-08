India confirms support to Kabul after US troops asked to withdraw by year-end

Recently, India hosted former Uzbek commander and ex Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum in New Delhi. According to analysts, the two visits taken together could be seen as India’s efforts to keep in touch with all key groups in Afghanistan as the peace process progresses. Dostum was part of a group opposed to the Taliban when the hardline group was in power between 1996-2001. He was based in Mazar-e-Sharif and controlled the city till it was overrun by the Taliban in 1998 when he escaped into Uzbekistan. Abdullah – of mixed Tajik and Pasthun ethnicity – was a close advisor of Ahmad Shah Masood who led the anti-Taliban resistance movement till he was killed in bomb attack in September 2001, two days before the terror attacks in the US.