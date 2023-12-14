India considering ₹10,000 crore revised scheme for local chip component manufacturing
The new incentive plan, a revised iteration of the existing Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), is likely to be launched early next year
India is looking to roll out a revamped incentive scheme, totalling up to ₹10,000 crore, aimed at fostering the development of electronic and semiconductor component plants within the country according to an Economic Times report citing government officials. This initiative seeks to cultivate a supportive ecosystem for mega chip-packaging units being established by global entities such as US-based Micron, India's Tata Group, and Kaynes Corp.