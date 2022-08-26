India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:08 PM IST
India is considering restriction on exports of 100% broken rice after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall
India is considering restriction on exports of 100% broken rice after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall
Listen to this article
India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall.