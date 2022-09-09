India considers new coal imports as energy supply concern grows1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Energy officials in India are considering whether further coal imports may be needed to avoid any disruptions in the nations power supply
Energy officials in India are considering whether further coal imports may be needed to avoid any fresh squeeze on the nation’s power supply.