India continues to progress through consensus: Murmu

India continues to progress through consensus: Murmu4 min read . 07:39 PM IST
- Murmu said that next 25 years will be a period of new resolution for India and hailed the people and the healthcare sector for the resilience amid the pandemic
NEW DELHI :President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden address to the nation as the president of the country said noted that in its 75 years of parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus. In her address, the president stressed on a range of issues, including the need for collective efforts and duties of citizens.
“In 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus. In our country full of diversities, we are engaged in the making of ‘Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat’ by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, life styles and customs," she said.
She noted that India’s journey to the 100th year of independence would be based on two paths, “Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Kartavya" -- everyone’s effort and everyone’s duty.
Murmu observed that next 25 years will be a period of new resolution for India and hailed the people and the healthcare sector for the resilience amid the pandemic.
“Today I see my country inspired and ready to welcome this new era with new thinking. Today India is adding a new chapter of development in every field.
The kind of capability that India has shown in combating the global crisis of Corona pandemic has enhanced India’s credibility all over the world,“ he said.
Appreciating the vaccination drive against Covid-19 and supply of India-made vaccines abroad, the president said that Indians set new standards for the world amid the pandemic.
She was of the view that on the backdrop of the global turmoil created by the pandemic, world is looking at India with a new confidence. “The international community has high hopes from India for ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain and peace."
Speaking of the India’s chairmanship of G-20 and the ensued summit in the country, the president exuded confidence that the conclusions and policies that will emerge from this brainstorming in India will determine the direction of the coming decades.
She also outlined government’s flagship schemes aimed at economic growth and self-sufficiency for the country saying: “Moving ahead in every field, from ‘vocal for local’ to ‘Digital India’, today’s India, marching in step with the world, is all set for ‘Industrial Revolution 4.O’."
Calling on women to take part in India’s growth, President Murmu said that in the past few years, a new energy has been infused in the country due to the decisions taken and policies formulated for women empowerment.
“I want all our sisters and daughters to be empowered more and more so that they continue to increase their contribution in every field of nation building," she said.
Telling that the youth is laying the foundation of India of the future, the president assured full cooperation towards the youth in their endeavours towards growth.
Stressing on the need for sustainable growth, she said that role of India’s ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyle becomes more important. Drawing attention towards her tribal traditions, she said that tribal people take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence and this has now become a global imperative.
“I am happy that India is guiding the world in the field of environmental protection."
She also spoke on India’s freedom struggle mentioned a number of freedom fighters -- Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad among others. Muru also mentioned the tribal struggles which aided in India’s freedom struggle.
“From Santhal revolution, Paika revolution to Kol revolution and Bhil revolution, all these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle."
During her maiden address to the nation as the President of India, Murmu also talked of her humble beginnings from a small tribal village in Odisha.
“From the background that I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education...I belong to tribal society. I have got the opportunity to rise from serving as a ward councillor to becoming the President of India. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy," she said, adding that she feels pride to lead “such a progressive India".
Murmu, who was elected the President of India last week, has succeeded Ram Nath Kovind. She was a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and a minister in Odisha. From 2015-2021, she was also the Governor of Jharkhand.
