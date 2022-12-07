India continues to show the world benefits of investing in women: Melinda Gates

India continues to show the world benefits of investing in women: Melinda Gates1 min read . 05:51 AM IST
- Melinda Gates said cash transfers getting directly into women's hands is an apt example of India creating gender-intentional policies
Praising India for promoting gender equality, philanthropist Melinda Gates said, "India continues to show the world what investing in women can do and the benefits of investing in women".
Further, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said India throughout the pandemic, the government used digital bank accounts to give money to almost 20 crore women and has been building a more gender-equal country.
During the "Women leading Change in Health and Science in India" conference in Delhi, Melinda Gates added, "In order to protect 300 million individuals, including 200 million women, during the pandemic, the government used digital bank accounts to give money to them".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had announced financial help worth ₹20,000 crore to 20 crore women having bank accounts under Jan Dhan Scheme in 2020.
Praising the prime minister's initiative, Melinda Gates said cash transfers getting directly into women's hands is an apt example of India creating gender-intentional policies.
"Making sure that cash transfers get directly into women's hands is an example of gender-intentional policymaking. India has been building a more gender-equal country from the bottom up over the past few years," she added.
Gates was hopeful that the Gates Foundation along with the Government of India would work in coordination to achieve shared goals and improve the aspect of gender equality in the country even further.
Gates also met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed the G-20, global SDG progress, and digital development.
"Glad to welcome co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, @melindagates. Discussed the G-20, global SDG progress, and digital development. Look forward to reading her book: The Moment of Lift," Jaishankar tweeted.
The former computer scientist and general manager at Microsoft also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
Welcoming Melinda Gates to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President noted the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the past two decades. The president encouraged the foundation to also give attention to other serious ailments such as sickle cell anemia, which particularly afflicts tribal communities. President Murmu urged the foundation to consider starting cooperative marketing initiatives for minor forest produce in tribal areas.
