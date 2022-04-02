India contributes $500,000 to UN Women's core budget

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous thanked India for its contribution and wrote India’s support for UN Women remains indispensable to upholding the rights of women and girls, globally
India on Saturday contributed $500,000 to the UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, for their core budget.
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti took to Twitter to say that India "reaffirmed our valued partnership of women-led development and gender parity." He further said that he is looking forward to working with the UN Women to further augment the relationship.
"Delighted to hand over India's contribution of USD 500,000 to ED (Executive Director) Sima Bahous @unwomenchief to core budget of UN Women. Reaffirmed our valued partnership for women-led development and #gender parity. Look forward to working closely with @UN_Women to further our partnership," Tirumurti tweeted.
UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous thanked India for its contribution and wrote India’s support for UN Women remains indispensable to upholding the rights of women and girls, globally.
"Productive discussion with Amb T. S. Tirumurti @ambtstirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the @UN @IndiaUNNewYork India's support for @UN_Women remains indispensable to upholding the rights of women & girls, globally. Thank you for your generous core contribution," Bahous tweeted.
