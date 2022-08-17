The Finance Minister said, “over the decades India has, of course, made a remarkable contribution nearly 60% of all the vaccines which are used in the world are produced in India. Therefore, India has a singular contribution to the world in terms of vaccination and that which is being produced and supplied to the entire world." In her speech, she also talked about how India contributed in providing immunity to the world, where she said, "India's DNA has this temperament to be able to build something to bring an immunity into public life into citizens and the way in which it has progressed today to the extent that we could produce a vaccine during the Covid lockdown period and that vaccine was just saved so many of our lives."