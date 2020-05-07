India conveys its concerns over upsurge of violence in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday conveyed its concerns over the upsurge of violence in Afghanistan and said it supported a call for an immediate ceasefire between the Taliban and government forces in the war torn country.

India’s views were put forth during separate meetings that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had on Thursday with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

Khalilzad is on a visit to India as part of a three nation tour that includes stops in Qatar and Pakistan. The aim to the visit is to kickstart intra-Afghan peace talks that could see the Taliban sharing power with other Afghan political groups in Kabul. So far the intra-Afghan dialogue has been a non starter due to the Kabul government not agreeing to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners at one go. This was a key element of the 29 February peace deal between the US and the Taliban.

Khalilzad “provided an update on the US peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. The US side recognized India's constructive contribution in economic development, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They laid importance to India's crucial and continuing role in sustainable peace, security and stability in Afghanistan," an Indian readout of the meetings said.

Both Jaishankar and Doval “reiterated India's continued support for strengthening peace, security, unity, democratic and inclusive polity and protection of rights of all sections of the Afghan society, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs," the statement said. The reference was to the killing of 27 in a Sikh gurudwara in Kabul in March.

“India is deeply concerned at the upsurge in violence and supports call for immediate ceasefire and need to assist the people of Afghanistan in dealing with coronavirus pandemic. India remains engaged in extending humanitarian food and medical supplies to Afghanistan to deal with the situation created by coronavirus," the statement said. The Taliban had this year rejected the call for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan something it has agreed to in the past.

“It was emphasised that putting an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries is necessary for enduring and sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan," it added in a reference to India’s position that Pakistan supports terrorism and terrorist groups in Afghanistan that aim to undermine the Ashraf Ghani government.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated