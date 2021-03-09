Subscribe
Home >News >India >India conveys 'strong opposition' to British High Commissioner over farm laws discussion in UK Parliament

India conveys 'strong opposition' to British High Commissioner over farm laws discussion in UK Parliament

(representational image of UK Parliament)
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

India's Foreign Secy advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy

India on Tuesday summoned British High Commission and conveyed strong opposition to unwarranted, tendentious discussion on India's agri reforms in the UK Parliament.

India on Tuesday summoned British High Commission and conveyed strong opposition to unwarranted, tendentious discussion on India's agri reforms in the UK Parliament.

The UK Parliament debate was held on Monday, during which dozen cross-party British MPs deliberated on issues around the “use of force" against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India and journalists being targeted while covering the protests taking place at several border points of Delhi for over 100 days.

In a statement today, Foreign Secretary had summoned the envoy and conveyed "strong opposition to unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament".

It was made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that "British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy."

India has earlier emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the Ministry of External Affairs said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," it said last month.

Meanwhile, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

