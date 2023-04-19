India coordinating with Quartet countries on safety of nationals in Sudan: Report2 min read . 11:17 AM IST
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
India is closely coordinating with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, news agency PTI has reported citing government sources.
As per the sources, the ground situation in Sudan country is very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage. Sources added that the Quartet countries of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role in Sudan and India is engaging them accordingly. They said that the country's priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 200 people dead. Explosions shook Sudan's capital on Tuesday evening despite claims of a ceasefire on the fourth day of fighting that has killed nearly 200. A weeks-long power struggle erupted into battles between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The government sources told PTI that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They added that both the foreign ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground. India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. Furthermore, they added that MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country."Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the source cited above said.
Earlier on 18 April, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Central govt, MEA and Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka stranded in Sudan. Jaishankar in response to his tweet expressed his disgust at the politicisation of the issue, and stated that the Embassy of India in Khartoum had been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan since the fighting started on April 14th.
Meanwhile, the ministry in view of the current clases between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has already set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians. In a press release, MEA said, “In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance." The ministry further shared the Coordinates of the Control Room, email and phone numbers for information on Indians stuck in Sudan. "Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free) 91-11-23012113; 91-11-23014104; 91-11-23017905; Mobile: 91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," the release had stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
