The government sources told PTI that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They added that both the foreign ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground. India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. Furthermore, they added that MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country."Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the source cited above said.