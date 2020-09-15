India coronavirus cases cross 49-lakh mark, over 80,000 deaths

India reported 83,809 new coronavirus infections for its lowest daily jump in a week, informed the health ministry on Tuesday.

The total case tally in India stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths, showed data on Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The world's second-most populous nation appeared to be on course to cross the milestone of 5 million cases on Wednesday, as its tally of 4.93 million is just 70,000 short.

India, where cases have been rising faster than any other nation, lags only the United States in terms of its number of total infections.

The death toll crossed 80,000 on Tuesday, swelled by 1, 054 in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

Maharashtra which is most affected by the pandemic has 2,91,630 active cases of COVID-19. Karnataka has 98,482 active cases, Andhra Pradesh has 93,204, Tamil Nadu 46,912 and Delhi 28,641.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,83,12,273 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14th September, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday

