India coronavirus death tally nears 1-lakh mark as recovery crosses 53 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2020, 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773

India's coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said. India cured 78,877 covid patients in last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally to 53,52,078.

India is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.

A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for coronavirus, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research.

