India coronavirus: Kerala, Maharashtra account for 40% of active cases

Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40% of the active Covid-19 count out of the total active cases in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday said.

"33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

"33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

Other states with a high number of active Covid-19 cases are -- West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488).

This comes as India's coronavirus tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Saturday with another 25,153 new cases.

Among the overall cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 3,08,751 while 95,50,712 have so far recovered from the infection since the first case was reported from Kerala on 30 January.

Apart from the new Covid-19 cases, India's death toll climbed to 1,45,136, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,00,90,514 samples were tested for coronavirus up to 18 December, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday.

India became the second country after the United States to cross 1 crore Covid-19 cases.