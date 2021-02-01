India reported 11,427 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,07,57,610, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The country also recorded 11,858 discharges, while 118 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, the health ministry data showed. The death toll has climbed to 1,54,392.

Out of the 1,07,57,610 coronavirus cases, 1,04,34,983 people have recovered and the active cases of the infection currently stand at 1,68,235.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that a total of 19,70,92,635 lakh samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Out of this, 5,04,263, were tested on Sunday.

The number of healthcare workers in the country who have received coronavirus vaccine shots as part of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed 37 lakh on Saturday, the Union health ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Surat on Sunday with the inoculation of police personnel.

About 30,000 front-line workers will be vaccinated in the second phase today.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states and union territories to increase the percentage coverage of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and optimize sessions per day.

According to a statement, the Health Secretary, while reviewing the status of vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs through video conference, pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on the CoWIN app have now been resolved.

"While some States and UTs have more than 50% coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said.

