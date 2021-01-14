India coronavirus update: 16,946 new cases push tally to over 1.05 cr, active cases drop to 2.13 lakh1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
- With the addition of fresh Covid-19 cases, the overall cases in India reached 1,05,12,093 including 2,13,603 active cases
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India reported 16,946 fresh coronavirus cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.
India reported 16,946 fresh coronavirus cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.
With the addition of fresh Covid-19 cases, the overall cases in India reached 1,05,12,093 including 2,13,603 active cases.
With the addition of fresh Covid-19 cases, the overall cases in India reached 1,05,12,093 including 2,13,603 active cases.
Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption
After 17,652 discharges in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,46,763, as per the Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 1,51,727.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,42,32,305 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to 13 January including 7,43,191 samples tested yesterday.
Key updates related to Covid-19:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.