India has reached a total of 1,07,90,183 cases of coronavirus, with 12,899 fresh cases reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

The country has recorded 17,824 discharges and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,80,455 and 1,54,703.

The national coronavirus recovery rate is now at 97.13%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

The total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,55,025, which comprise 1.44% of the total caseload, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 44,49,552 people have been administered the vaccine against the novel coronavirus so far, the Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 3 February. Of these, 7,42,841 samples were tested on Wednesday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of Covid-19 and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose.

The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given the first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks.

The research could also bring scientists closer to an answer to one of the big questions about the vaccination drive: Will the vaccines actually curb the spread of the coronavirus?

It's not clear what implications if any, the findings might have for the two other major vaccines being used in the West, Pfizer's and Moderna's.

