India reported 11,713 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positive cases tally in the country to 1,08,14,304, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

With 95 more deaths due to the Covid-19 infections, the total number of fatalities in the country has climbed to 1,54,918.

As of today morning, there are a total of 1,48,590 active cases, which accounts for 1.37% of the total caseload, while 1,05,10,796 people infected with the killer virus have been recovered with 14,488 new discharges in a span of 24 hours.

The national recovery rate is at 97.19% and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43%.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to 5 February with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

Update on Covid vaccination in India

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus is 54,16,849.

India has become the first country in the world to reach the 5 million coronavirus vaccination mark in just 21 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday as 53 lakh beneficiaries were administered shots under the countrywide inoculation exercise till Friday evening.

The USA, the UK and Israel have reached 5 million vaccinations in 24, 43 and 45 simultaneous days, respectively.

"The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the twenty-first day as well," the ministry said.

On Covid vaccine against new UK virus

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine against the novel coronavirus has similar efficacy against the British Covid-19 variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university has said.

The variant, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain. It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month.

