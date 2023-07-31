‘India could allow global firms to avail incentives under DLI’2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The scheme is currently limited to startups. Under the scheme, seven startups have been given approvals for claiming incentives
GANDHINAGAR : The Union government is evaluating a proposal to include large multinational companies in India’s $200 million design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme if they were designing chips in the country, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology (IT).
